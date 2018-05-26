Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Live blog: 2018 Fort Worth Invitational, Round 3

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

  • TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)
  • PGA TOUR RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 1-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.
  • PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Fort Worth Invitational Tracker

