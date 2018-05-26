The Forecaddie: Karsten Creek pumps up the volume for NCAAs

Before Arizona and Alabama teed off in Wednesday’s NCAA women’s golf final, loud speakers near the first tee blared each team’s fight song and other pump-up music. The music was turned off during each tee shot, but then was cranked right back up.

The Forecaddie isn’t used to this kind of spectacle at the NCAA Championships, but he loves it. The players and fans agree. Even Oklahoma State’s athletic director and legendary former golf coach, Mike Holder, was enjoying the atmosphere. (The Man Out Front has heard the tunes were Holder’s idea, too.)

A day later, the music was on again, this time for the men’s practice round. Only this time it never was turned off.

The Man Out Front spent some time out on the first and 10th tees watching players hit drives amidst music ranging from AC/DC to Cardi B. North Carolina’s Ben Griffin launched his tee shot on the 10thhole before breaking into a dance to Pharrell’s “Happy.” North Carolina State’s Stephen Franken piped a drive down No. 1 and credited the music for giving him that extra adrenaline.

“It really pumped me up today,” Franken said. “I liked it.”

Alabama head coach Jay Seawell likened the scene to a minor league baseball game or Crimson Tide football game.

“It makes it fun for the guys,” Seawell said. “Hearing the music, it’s go time.”

Expect to hear more music throughout the next six days at Karsten Creek. TMOF also wouldn’t be surprised if Oklahoma State’s Pistol Pete came out for the festivities.