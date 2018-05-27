PGA Tour Champions: Paul Broadhurst takes KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

PGA Tour Champions

WHAT: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

WHERE: Harbor Shores, Benton Harbor, Mich.

WINNER: Paul Broadhurst

MONEY: $585,000

SCORE: 19-under 265

BUZZ: Broadhurst shot 8-under 63 in the final round to run away with his second senior major. The 52-year-old Englishman had eight birdies on the bogey-free afternoon to finish four shots ahead of runner-up Tim Petrovic. Broadhurst now has four Tour Champions wins, including the 2016 Senior Open at Carnoustie, to go with three European Senior Tour victories. He was a six-time winner on the European Tour and also played on the losing 1991 European Ryder Cup team in the “War by the Shore.” He trailed Petrovic and Scott McCarron by two shots after 54 holes but bested both Americans down the stretch. Petrovic shot 2-under 69 and McCarron, who finished T-3 with Jerry Kelly, carded a 1-under 70. Miguel Angel Jimenez finished solo fifth at 12 under a week after he wrapped up his first career major at the Regions Tradition.