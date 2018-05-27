Justin Rose cruises to victory with final-round 64 at Fort Worth Invitational

Here is a recap of the final round of the 2018 Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.:

WINNER: Justin Rose shot 6-under 64 in the final round for a three-shot victory. Despite not having played the course in nearly a decade, he posted a 20-under 260 for the week. Rose began the final round with a four-shot lead and started birdie-birdie to erase any thoughts of a collapse in Round 4. He made eight birdies overall on the round with two bogeys, including one at No. 18, to cap the victory. It’s the ninth PGA Tour win of Rose’s career and second this season.

JUST MISSED: Brooks Koepka put up a heck of a fight. Beginning the day four shots back, the reigning U.S. Open champion shot 7-under 63 in the final pairing and would have made things interesting had Rose not been so on top of his game. Emiliano Grillo finished alone in third at 16 under and Kevin Na, who led after Round 1, shot up to fourth thanks to a 9-under 61 in the final round. Jon Rahm, Kevin Tway and Louis Oosthuizen finished T-5 and 10 shots off the lead at 10 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Let’s go with Kevin Na, who just missed an eagle at the par-4 18th hole and tapped in for birdie to tie the course record of 61.