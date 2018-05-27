Massive blaze destroys clubhouse at historic Ticonderoga Golf Course

The clubhouse at the Ticonderoga Golf Course in Upstate New York was destroyed by a massive fire Saturday night, which injured at four restaurant workers.

The blaze began during a wedding-related event at the clubhouse’s restaurant and the fire department was called at 10:07 p.m., Ticonderoga Fire Chief Matthew Watts told the Plattsburgh Press-Republican.

“While responding, we were advised that there was an explosion with at least four people injured with possible entrapment,” Watts said. “Upon my arrival, I was met by approximately 50 people outside and people still coming out from the building and fire on the first and second floor. Everyone was accounted for.”

The fire at the public golf course was not extinguished until 4 a.m., the newspaper reported.

“As many of you know, Ticonderoga Golf club house had a major fire last night. The clubhouse and Pro Shop were a total loss. We are grateful for all your prayers and good thoughts and ask that you continue to keep those that sustained burns in your prayers,” the club posted on its website. “We are still open for business. For the next few days, check in for greens fees and carts will be at Five Nations Golf.”

Parts of the course at Ticonderoga, which sits in east of the Adirondack Mountains near Lake Champlain, have been undergoing renovation. It was first opened in 1926 and designed by Seymour Dunn.