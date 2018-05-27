The field: Golfweek Midwest Junior Open

Registration is now taking place for the Golfweek Midwest Junior Open July 23-24 at Sultan’s Run Golf Club in Jasper, Ind.

The tournament is the third installment of the Golfweek Junior Tournament Series presented by USA Today and is an expanded qualifier for the Golfweek International Junior Invitational Oct. 27-28 at Mission Inn Resort north of Orlando, Fla.

The Golfweek Midwest Junior Open is nationally ranked by Golfweek/Sagarin and Junior Golf Scoreboard. The top three boys and top two girls from the event earn automatic invitations to the International, which is also nationally ranked by Golfweek/Sagarin and Junior Golf Scoreboard and carries the following AJGA PBE Status:

Boys and Girls Champion: Full Exemption

Boys top 5 and Girls top 3: 12 Stars

Boys top 10 and Girls top 5: 8 Stars

Boys top 15 and Girls top 10: 4 Stars

To view pertinent details and register for the Golfweek Midwest Junior Open, please click on the following link:

Golfweek Midwest Junior Open

The following are players currently registered to compete:

Boys

Ben Burgan, Westfield, Ind.

Hunter Corbin, Powell, Ohio

Matty Dzialga, Grenwich, Conn.

Ty Gingerich, Russiaville, Ind.

Benjamin Hong, Brea, Calif.

Miles Miller, Dublin, Ohio

Brycen Moore, Newburgh, Ind.

Brock Rumpke, Maineville, Ohio

Peyton Short, Greenwood, Ind.

Ethan Snyder, Dublin, Ohio

Jack Sonne, Maineville, Ohio

Girls