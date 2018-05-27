Nashville Golf Open

WINNER: Cameron Davis

WHERE: Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, Nashville, Tenn.

MONEY: $99,000

SCORE: 18-under 270

BUZZ: Trailing by six shots to start the final round, Davis shot 7-under 65 with five birdies on the back nine to cap a stunning comeback and win for the first time on the Web.com Tour. The 23-year-old Australian birdied his final two holes for the one-shot victory over Lanto Griffin, Kevin Dougherty and Josh Teater. … Griffin had a three-shot lead to start the day but opened with consecutive bogeys. He ultimately shot even-par 72 to fall off pace. … Davis made just his fifth start of the season and moved from No. 72 to No. 14 on the money list. It was a familiar winning feeling for Davis – he was six shots back entering the final round of last year’s Emirates Australian Open and rallied to earn his first professional victory.