Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's Bag: Justin Rose, Fort Worth Invitational

Justin Rose Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Winner's Bag: Justin Rose, Fort Worth Invitational

Equipment

Winner's Bag: Justin Rose, Fort Worth Invitational

The clubs Justin Rose used to win the 2018 Fort Worth Invitational:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M3 440 (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M4 (15 degrees), M3 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 80 TX shafts

IRONS: TaylorMade P-790 (4), P-730 (5-PW), with KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+ shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 56 degrees), Hi-Toe (60 degrees), with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 135 X shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Red Ardmore 2

BALL: TaylorMade TP5X

GRIPS: Lamkin REL Ace

, , , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home