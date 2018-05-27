Winner's Bag: Justin Rose, Fort Worth Invitational

The clubs Justin Rose used to win the 2018 Fort Worth Invitational:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M3 440 (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 70 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M4 (15 degrees), M3 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 80 TX shafts
IRONS: TaylorMade P-790 (4), P-730 (5-PW), with KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+ shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 56 degrees), Hi-Toe (60 degrees), with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 135 X shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Red Ardmore 2
BALL: TaylorMade TP5X
GRIPS: Lamkin REL Ace
