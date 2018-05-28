Justin Thomas earns headliner status at the Memorial Tournament this week by virtue of his newly-minted status at the No. 1 player in the world.

You could be forgiven if his name happens to overshadowed by a couple of a guys named Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

In all, eight of the top 10 players in the world and 12 of the top 15 players in the FedExCup standings will be teeing off at Muirfield Village under the ever-watchful and critical-at-times eye of host Jack Nicklaus.

Woods is a five-time winner at Memorial, but hasn’t played here since 2015. It was a year ago on Memorial Day when Woods was arrested on DUI charges in Jupiter, Fla., hitting what was another brutal low-point in a career that has had a couple of deep valleys.

The Memorial will be Woods’ ninth tournament since his return to semi-regular status on the PGA Tour in January. He has had four finishes in the top 12, spotlighted by a T-2 at Valspar, a T-5 at Bay Hill and T-11 at the Players Championship.

Muirfield Village Golf Club runs 7,392 yards at par 72 this week.

Featured Groups

Justin Thomas (1), Patrick Reed (6), Rickie Fowler (21)

Thomas and Reed are enjoying much success in 2018. Winning the Masters can complete the year for any golfer, and Reed appears to be savoring every minute as the current Masters champion. Thomas, Day, Watson, Rose and Patton Kizzire are the two-time winners on the PGA Tour this season and all will be playing at Muirfield Village this week.

Bubba Watson (7), Phil Mickelson (4), Jordan Spieth (30)

This grouping should be the most interesting to watch. For one, it offers a mix of young, average and extensive experience. Two, it may be the only time this year when the lefties outnumber the righties. The left-handed hitting Watson, who almost quit playing a couple of years ago, has already won twice this year. Spieth’s winless skein runs back to The Open Championship last July. The other Lefty in his bunch ended a near-five-year-old winless run with a victory in the WGC-Mexico Championship. Mickelson has 43 PGA Tour wins but none at Murifield Village.

Jason Day (3), Dustin Johnson (9), Rory McIlroy (36)

Each is a former No. 1 in the world and a winner in 2018. Day will be playing near his adopted hometown (Columbus), which is the home of his wife.

Tiger Woods (54), Justin Rose (2), Jason Dufner (62)

Each player has won here, with Woods owning five of the seven victories in this group. Dufner is the defending champion as he rode a surge in the final round in 2017. Rose won the Fort Worth Invitational in commanding style Sunday, and has knack for playing well on venerable courses. Rose rose to No. 2 from No. 11 in FedExCup standings with the win.

TV Info

Thursday-Friday: Golf Channel, 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Saturday: Golf Channel: 12:30-2:45 p.m.; CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday: Golf Channel: Noon-2:15 p.m.; CBS: 2:30-6 p.m.