Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

NCAA Championship 2018 Live Blog, Round 4

NCAA Championship 2018 Live Blog, Round 4

Men

NCAA Championship 2018 Live Blog, Round 4

The final day of stroke play is here at Karsten Creek, which means plenty of drama.

The individual national champion and the eight teams to reach match play at the NCAA Championship will be decided Monday.

Want to keep track of how it all unfolds? We have you covered with our live blog below! Follow along…

How to follow the action:

  • TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 4-8 p.m. ET
  • ON GOLFWEEK: All coverage

• • •

NCAA Championship tracker

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

, , , , , , College, Men

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home