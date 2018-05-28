NCAA Championship 2018 Live Blog, Round 4

The final day of stroke play is here at Karsten Creek, which means plenty of drama.
The individual national champion and the eight teams to reach match play at the NCAA Championship will be decided Monday.
Want to keep track of how it all unfolds? We have you covered with our live blog below! Follow along…
How to follow the action:
- TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 4-8 p.m. ET
- ON GOLFWEEK: All coverage
• • •
NCAA Championship tracker
A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Comments