Winner's bag: Broc Everett, 2018 NCAA individual champion

The 2018 NCAA men’s golf individual champion: Augusta’s Broc Everett pic.twitter.com/uI69TekA0j — Golfweek (@golfweek) May 29, 2018

STILLWATER, Okla. – Here is a look at the clubs Augusta senior Broc Everett used to win the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship at Karsten Creek Golf Club:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M3 (9.5 degrees) with Tour AD BB shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M3 (15 degrees) with Matrix HD 7M3 Black Tie shaft

IRONS: Titleist 718 AP2 Forged (3-PW) with Project X shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (50, 56 and 60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Select Newport 2

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x