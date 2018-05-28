Winner's bag: Broc Everett, 2018 NCAA individual champion

STILLWATER, Okla. – Here is a look at the clubs Augusta senior Broc Everett used to win the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship at Karsten Creek Golf Club:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M3 (9.5 degrees) with Tour AD BB shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M3 (15 degrees) with Matrix HD 7M3 Black Tie shaft
IRONS: Titleist 718 AP2 Forged (3-PW) with Project X shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (50, 56 and 60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Select Newport 2
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
