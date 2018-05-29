Alabama freshmen help Crimson Tide reach NCAA Championship semis

STILLWATER, Okla. – Alabama advanced to the semifinals and an afternoon tee time with No. 2 seed Duke at Karsten Creek Golf Club after defeating Texas Tech, 3-2.

The sixth-seeded Crimson Tide won all three middle matches, getting a point each from Davis Riley, Wilson Furr and Davis Shore.

Riley downed Ivan Ramirez, 5 and 4. But Furr was even more dominant, as he took down Kyle Hogan, 7 and 6. Shore’s triumph was a 2-and-1 win over Sandy Scott.

Furr and Shore are both freshmen.

“I am proud of the freshman. Davis Riley played an amazing round of golf today, he may have been 5 or 6 under,” Alabama coach Jay Seawell said. “They stepped up today and I think that relaxes the older players.”

For Seawell, he has a lot draw upon. He is one of only two coaches to win NCAA championships twice using this format. Josh Gregory also did so leading Augusta to back-to-back wins in 2010 and 2011. Alabama won in the title in 2013 and 2014.

Seawell may be drawing on those experiences this week.

“Leaning on it a little bit to be quite honest,” Seawell said. “In 2012 (when we lost in the final) I learned a lot. How to control myself and how to control each moment.”

