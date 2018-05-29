Fantasy golf power rankings: 2018 Memorial Tournament

Jack’s Place, aka Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, welcomes one of the strongest non-major fields of the season for the Memorial Tournament.

Tiger Woods returns to action while Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and last week’s winner Justin Rose are also among those in the 120-player field.

Muirfield Village, a par 72 listed at 7,392 yards, demands players hit greens and make putts. Some stats to consider this week: strokes gained: approach-the-green (SGATG), greens in regulation and strokes gained: putting (SGP).

Here is a look at my top-25 fantasy golf options for this week’s Memorial:

1. Justin Rose: Comes off win at Colonial and now heads to Muirfield Village, where he won in 2010 and has five other top-10s, including a runner-up in his last trip, in 2015. Ranks 13th in SGP, 18th in GIR and 23rd in SGATG.

2. Justin Thomas: Snapped string of two MCs at Memorial with T-4 last year. Nothing worse than T-22 in stroke-play events this season. Ranks seventh in SGATG.

3. Dustin Johnson: Missed cut last year at Memorial, but has a pair of top-4 finishes here in last seven tries. Hasn’t been great of late, but he has been good with three straight top-17 showings. Ranks 16th in GIR.

4. Tiger Woods: Five wins, three other top-5s and has never missed a cut in 15 trips to Memorial. Keeps showing great signs, most recently in T-11 at Players. Ranks 14th in SGATG. This is as good a chance as any for him to win this season.

5. Jason Day: No top-10s and three MCs in nine trips to Muirfield Village, but he was T-15 last year. Also rolling with T-5 at Players and win at Wells Fargo recently. Leads Tour in SGP.

6. Rory McIlroy: T-4 last year was his second top-5 at Memorial in six starts. Showed his elite skill for most of his runner-up showing at BMW PGA last week.

7. Bubba Watson: No top-20s in first eight Memorial starts, but has cracked top 6 in two of last three. Has four top-10s, including two wins, in last six Tour starts. Ranks eighth in GIR.

8. Marc Leishman: After posting a best finish of T-37 in first six Memorial starts, he has three straight top-15s here. Also coming off runner-up at Nelson.

9. Jordan Spieth: Has cracked top 20 three times in five Memorial starts, including T-3 in 2015. But putting struggles and three straight finishes outside top 20 is concerning. Does rank second in GIR and eighth in SGATG.

10. Henrik Stenson: Best finish in four Memorial starts is T-41. But is in good form with three straight top-6 finishes before T-23 at Players. Leads Tour in GIR and SGATG.

11. Rickie Fowler: Has two runner-up finishes at Memorial, in 2010 and ’17, but also missed three straight cuts, from 2014-16. Has been up-and-down this season, but coming off solid T-14 at Colonial. Ranks 21st in GIR.

12. Emiliano Grillo: Followed T-11 in Memorial debut with T-40 last year that included a final-round 77. His third-place finish at Colonial was his fifth top-10 of the new year. Ranks 15th in SGP, 17th in SGATG and 19th in GIR.

13. Phil Mickelson: Just three top-10s in 17 Memorial starts, but also has missed just three weekends. Coming off MC at Players, but was T-5 at Wells Fargo week prior. Iron play and putting will give him a chance this week – he’s T-11 in SGATG and second in SGP.

14. Charl Schwartzel: Has been T-11 or better in three of last five trips to Muirfield Village. Also riding stretch of great play – T-9 at Wells Fargo, T-2 at Players.

15. Matt Kuchar: Won here in 2013 and in 12 career Memorial starts, he has nine top-15s, including two straight T-4 showings. But has nothing better than T-17 in last six Tour starts.

16. Patrick Reed: Three Memorial results look like this – T-26, T-8, T-57. His T-41 at TPC Sawgrass snapped his streak of five straight top-10s.

17. Jason Dufner: Hadn’t finished better than T-19 in five Memorial starts before win last year. Surprisingly missed Colonial cut after T-5 showing at TPC Sawgrass.

18. Hideki Matsuyama: Won in his Memorial debut, in 2014, and was T-5 a year later. But MC, T-45 in last two trips. Slowly showing improvement post-injury. Was T-16 at Colonial.

19. Kevin Na: Was runner-up at 2014 Memorial and was T-13 a year later, but nothing else better than T-34 in five other trips. T-6, T-4 in last two Tour starts, though.

20. Chesson Hadley: MC, T-49 in two trips, but that was 2014, ’15. And he’s riding a streak of six straight top-20s, and is fourth in SGATG an 17th in SGP.

21. Adam Scott: In 10 trips to Muirfield Village, he has three top-5s and just one MC. Looked good with T-11 at Players, T-9 at Nelson, but then was T-52 at Colonial. Ranks third in GIR and 15th in SGATG.

22. Branden Grace: Hasn’t played here since 2014, when he missed second of two straights cuts. But he’s cracked top 5 in two straight worldwide events. Plus, he’s fourth in SGP.

23. Tony Finau: Went T-8, T-11 in first two Memorial starts before T-40 last year. Not contending of late, but did have four straight top-25s before T-57 at Players.

24. Patrick Cantlay: T-35 in Memorial debut last year. Looked to be gaining momentum with T-7 at Harbour Town and T-23 at Players, but then missed Colonial cut.

25. Bryson DeChambeau: Was T-38 in 2016 debut here. Had three top-4s in four starts before finishing T-37 at Players, T-42 at Colonial. Ranks 18th in SGATG and 22nd in GIR.