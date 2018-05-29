Eight of the top 10 players in the world and 12 of the top 15 players in the FedExCup standings will be teeing off at Muirfield Village this week for the PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament.

Tiger Woods is also back at Jack’s Place. He is a five-time winner at Memorial, but hasn’t played here since 2015.

Woods will be in one of the Thursday morning featured groups. He is paired with Justin Rose and defending champion Jason Dufner. They go off from the 10th tee at 8:26 a.m. Thursday, and from the 1st tee at 1:16 p.m. Friday.

The other featured group Thursday morning consists of OWGR No. 1 Justin Thomas, Masters champion Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler. It precedes Woods & Co. off the 10th tee at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, and from the 1st tee at 1:05 p.m. Friday.

The Memorial will be Woods’ ninth tournament since his return to semi-regular status on the PGA Tour in January. He has had four finishes in the top 12, spotlighted by a T-2 at Valspar, a T-5 at Bay Hill and T-11 at the Players Championship.

The featured groups in Round 1 during the afternoon include Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy (1:05 p.m. Thursday; 8:15 a.m. Friday), followed by Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth (1:16 p.m. Thursday; 8:26 a.m. Friday).

Muirfield Village Golf Club runs 7,392 yards at par 72 this week.

Round 1 Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:20 a.m. — Martin Laird, Byeong Hun An, Tom Hoge

7:31 a.m. — J.J. Spaun, Peter Uihlein, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

7:42 a.m. — Bill Haas, Beau Hossler, Abraham Ancer

7:53 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Jim Furyk

8:04 a.m. — Ted Potter, Jr., Austin Cook, Grayson Murray

8:15 a.m. — Shane Lowry, David Lingmerth, Ernie Els

8:26 a.m. — Russell Henley, William McGirt, Brian Gay

8:37 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Kyle Stanley, Chris Kirk

8:48 a.m. — Rod Pampling, Nick Watney, Kenny Perry

8:59 a.m. — Yuta Ikeda, Will Zalatoris, Doc Redman

12:10 p.m. — Scott Brown, Daniel Summerhays, Keith Mitchell

12:21 p.m. — Carl Pettersson, Kevin Na, Kelly Kraft

12:32 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Jason Kokrak, Patrick Rodgers

12:43 p.m. — Wesley Bryan, James Hahn, Branden Grace

12:54 p.m. — Patton Kizzire, Hideki Matsuyama, Russel Knox

* 1:05 p.m. — Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson

* 1:16 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth

1:27 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Cameron Smith, Emiliano Grillo

1:38 p.m. — Ryan Moore, Charley Hoffman, K.J. Choi

1:49 p.m. — Trey Mullinax, Shubhankar Sharma, Andrew Dorn

No. 10 Tee

7:20 a.m. — Chesson Hadley, Luke List, Martin Piller

7:31 a.m. — Sung Kang, Whee Kim, Kevin Tway

7:42 a.m. — Kevin Streelman, Jamie Lovemark, Anirban Lahiri

7:53 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Stuard

8:04 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Pat Perez, Stewart Cink

* 8:15 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler

* 8:26 a.m. — Justin Rose, Jason Dufner, Tiger Woods

8:37 a.m. — Marc Leishman, Matt Kuchar, Louis Oosthuizen

8:48 a.m. — Andrew Landry, Brice Garnett, Bryson DeChambeau

8:59 a.m. — Cameron Davis, Joaquin Niemann, Sam Burns

12:10 p.m. — Danny Lee, Rory Sabbatini, Brandon Harkins

12:21 p.m. — John Senden, Bud Cauley, Ollie Schniederjan

12:32 p.m. — Alex Cejka, Robert Streb, John Huh

12:43 p.m. — Ryan Armour, Sangmoon Bae, Vijay Singh

12:54 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Jonas Blixt, Charl Schwartzel

1:05 p.m. — Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau

1:16 p.m. — Kevin Chappell, Zach Johnson, Charles Howell III

1:27 p.m. — Aaron Wise, Billy Horschel, Satoshi Kodaira

1:38 p.m. — J.B. Holmes, Keegan Bradley, Sean O’Hair

1:49 p.m. — Yusaku Miyazato, Julian Suri, Harry Ellis

* – Featured Group

Round 2 Tee Times

TV Info

Thursday-Friday: Golf Channel, 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Saturday: Golf Channel: 12:30-2:45 p.m.; CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday: Golf Channel: Noon-2:15 p.m.; CBS: 2:30-6 p.m.