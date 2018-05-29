Clemson-bound Alexandra Swayne wins Golfweek Junior Tour Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Admittedly conservative in her golf approach, Alexandra Swayne went against her nature during the final round of the Golfweek Junior Tour Championship Monday and proceeded to roll the dice.

Swayne thus learned not to ever again mess with Mother Nature.

Locked in a tight battle with Lynn Lim, Swayne played several aggressive shots early in her final round and twice she found the water. Reverting to her normal approach, Swayne re-established her game over the final 11 holes and claimed victory in a nail-biter finish at the 18th green.

Tied with Lim heading to the last hole, Lim appeared to have the upper hand staring down a 10-footer for birdie while Swayne faced a 24-footer from the lower tier of the green. Swayne rolled her birdie putt to tap-in range before Lim’s potential winning putt rolled five feet past. When Lim missed the comebacker, Swayne had her victory.

“Today was rocky on the front nine,” said Swayne, who is ranked No. 66 in Golfweek/Sagarin and is headed to Clemson University in the Fall. “I was stupid, going for pins that I should not have.”

On the par-5 16th (the seventh hole played), Swayne faced 186 yards into the green and went for broke.

“186 is an easy 7-wood for me. I normally lay back, but I felt confident over the ball. I was too confident not to grab the clubs I grabbed, but I knew I had a lot of holes left.”

What ensued was her second drowned ball of the round.

Trailing Lim by two shots, Swayne responded with a birdie at her ninth hole to move back into a tie. Both Swayne and Lim posted three more birdies on the inward nine to set up the final-hole drama.

“I played great and so did everyone else – I knew this was a really good field,” said Swayne, who will tee it up in three weeks at the Rolex Girls Junior Championship in Utah. “Lynn and I were neck and neck, and Marissa Wenzler, Katie Hallinan and Laney (Frye) they played great. I was definitely getting some pressure from behind.”

Swayne posted rounds of 69-70-70 for a 7-under 209 total on the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Course. Lim finished alone in second at 70-69-71—210.

Frye came in third at 70-76-71—217 and was followed by Baili Park (71-71-77—218) and Ashley Zi-Tong Au (78-75-67—220).

With a couple more AJGA events remaining, Swayne’s stellar junior career is near an end, but she’s looking forward and not backward.

“It’s sad to wrap it up because I’ve enjoyed playing junior events. But I know college is going to be a lot of fun and the coach (Clemson’s Kelly Hester) has brought plenty of programs up and has made several great players over the years. The assistant (Heather Young) is coming over from the LPGA and I know she is going to be a real asset for me.”

Lim may have come up just short Monday, but she was able to earn GJT

Player of the Year honors. A 2022 graduate, Lim is verbally committed to Vanderbilt University.