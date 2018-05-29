Jason Dufner sports #SaveTheCrew lid at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio – Jason Dufner was 18 years old when Art Modell tried to move the Cleveland Browns to Baltimore in 1995, a move that resulted in the formation of the Ravens and kept the Browns, Dufner’s hometown team, out of the NFL until 1999.

Tuesday morning at the Memorial Tournament, where Dufner is the defending champion, Dufner was using his lid, aka the PGA Tour’s smallest revolving billboard, to help efforts to save another Ohio-based professional sports franchise.

Dufner’s hat was sponsored by the #SaveTheCrew moment (learn more), which was started to keep the Columbus Crew, a Major League Soccer franchise, in Columbus and prevent their owner from moving the team to Austin, Texas.

“People here are really passionate about soccer,” Dufner said. “I wouldn’t say I’m extremely passionate about soccer, but I can identify with what they’re going through, being from Cleveland, losing the Browns. … So just kind of showing some support. We’ll have a couple different Columbus, Ohio-themed hats going on and obviously the hat thing with me has been pretty popular this week, so it just lined up good.”