NCAA Championship 2018: final matchups, tee times

Here are the matchups and tee times for the match-play final of the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship. (Note: all times Eastern; Golfweek/Sagarin ranking in parentheses):
No. 1 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 Alabama
OFF NO. 1 TEE
- Viktor Hovland (5), Oklahoma State vs. Lee Hodges (21), Alabama, 3:25 p.m.
- Matthew Wolff (4), Oklahoma State vs. Davis Riley (26), Alabama, 3:35 p.m.
- Kristoffer Ventura (34), Oklahoma State vs. Wilson Furr (191), Alabama, 3:45 p.m.
- Austin Eckroat (72), Oklahoma State vs. Davis Shore (256), Alabama, 3:55 p.m.
- Zach Bauchou (14), Oklahoma State vs. Jonathan Hardee (123), Alabama, 4:05 p.m.
Comments