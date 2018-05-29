NCAA Championship 2018: final matchups, tee times

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Here are the matchups and tee times for the match-play final of the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship. (Note: all times Eastern; Golfweek/Sagarin ranking in parentheses):

No. 1 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 Alabama

OFF NO. 1 TEE

  • Viktor Hovland (5), Oklahoma State vs. Lee Hodges (21), Alabama, 3:25 p.m.
  • Matthew Wolff (4), Oklahoma State vs. Davis Riley (26), Alabama, 3:35 p.m.
  • Kristoffer Ventura (34), Oklahoma State vs. Wilson Furr (191), Alabama, 3:45 p.m.
  • Austin Eckroat (72), Oklahoma State vs. Davis Shore (256), Alabama, 3:55 p.m.
  • Zach Bauchou (14), Oklahoma State vs. Jonathan Hardee (123), Alabama, 4:05 p.m.

