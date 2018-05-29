NCAA Championship 2018 Live Blog, quarterfinals

By: Kevin Casey | May 29, 2018 9:17 am

STILLWATER, Okla. – Match play is upon us again at Karsten Creek.

The quarterfinals and semifinals at the NCAA Championship take place Tuesday in Stillwater, Okla. That means by day’s end, we should know the two teams who play in Wednesday’s final for a national title.

Want to keep track of how it all unfolds Tuesday? We have you covered with our live blog below! Follow along…

How to follow the action:

TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 4-8 p.m.

• • •

NCAA Championship tracker

MATCH SCORES

Quarterfinals

Oklahoma State (1) vs. Texas A&M (8), 1-1-3

Duke (2) def. Texas (7), 3-2

Alabama (6) def. Texas Tech (3), 3-2

Auburn (5) def. Oklahoma (4), 3-2

(seed in parentheses)

• • •

