NCAA Championship 2018 Live Blog, quarterfinals

STILLWATER, Okla. – Match play is upon us again at Karsten Creek.
The quarterfinals and semifinals at the NCAA Championship take place Tuesday in Stillwater, Okla. That means by day’s end, we should know the two teams who play in Wednesday’s final for a national title.
Match play is upon us again at Karsten Creek.
How to follow the action:
- TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 4-8 p.m.
- ON GOLFWEEK: All coverage
NCAA Championship tracker
MATCH SCORES
Quarterfinals
Oklahoma State (1) vs. Texas A&M (8), 1-1-3
Duke (2) def. Texas (7), 3-2
Alabama (6) def. Texas Tech (3), 3-2
Auburn (5) def. Oklahoma (4), 3-2
(seed in parentheses)
