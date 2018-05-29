Ranking, seeding of every NCAA Championship winner in match-play era

The No. 1 seed has never won the NCAA Division I men’s golf championship. Will this be the year that changes?
Here’s a look at the past winners, with their pre-championship ranking and their seed after stroke play:
|Year
|NCAA Champion
|Ranking
|Seed
|Stroke Play Winner
|2009
|Texas A&M
|14
|7
|Oklahoma State
|2010
|Augusta
|5
|6
|Oklahoma State
|2011
|Augusta
|8
|7
|UCLA
|2012
|Texas
|1
|3
|Alabama
|2013
|Alabama
|2
|3
|California
|2014
|Alabama
|1
|2
|Stanford
|2015
|LSU
|11
|3
|Illinois
|2016
|Oregon
|22
|5
|Texas
|2017
|Oklahoma
|14
|2
|Vanderbilt
