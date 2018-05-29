Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Ranking, seeding of every NCAA Championship winner in match-play era

The No. 1 seed has never won the NCAA Division I men’s golf championship. Will this be the year that changes?

Here’s a look at the past winners, with their pre-championship ranking and their seed after stroke play:

Year      NCAA Champion      Ranking      Seed      Stroke Play Winner     
2009 Texas A&M 14 7 Oklahoma State
2010 Augusta 5 6 Oklahoma State
2011 Augusta 8 7 UCLA
2012 Texas 1 3 Alabama
2013 Alabama 2 3 California
2014 Alabama 1 2 Stanford
2015 LSU 11 3 Illinois
2016 Oregon 22 5 Texas
2017 Oklahoma 14 2 Vanderbilt

