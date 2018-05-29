Staff picks: 2018 NCAA Championship, match play

The 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship is down to eight teams after 72 holes of stroke play. The match-play portion will commence on Tuesday and finish up Wednesday evening, with the national champion being crowned.
Our men’s college golf gurus unveil their brackets, including their picks for the national champion:
• • •
Brentley Romine
QUARTERFINALS
Oklahoma State over Texas A&M
Oklahoma over Auburn
Alabama over Texas Tech
Texas over Duke
SEMIFINALS
Oklahoma State over Oklahoma
Alabama over Texas
FINAL
Oklahoma State over Alabama
Lance Ringler
QUARTERFINALS
Oklahoma State over Texas A&M
Oklahoma over Auburn
Alabama over Texas Tech
Duke over Texas
SEMIFINALS
Oklahoma over Oklahoma State
Duke over Alabama
FINAL
Oklahoma over Duke
Kevin Casey
QUARTERFINALS
Texas A&M over Oklahoma State
Oklahoma over Auburn
Alabama over Texas Tech
Texas over Duke
SEMIFINALS
Texas A&M over Oklahoma
Texas over Alabama
FINAL
Texas A&M over Texas
