Staff picks: 2018 NCAA Championship, match play

The 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship is down to eight teams after 72 holes of stroke play. The match-play portion will commence on Tuesday and finish up Wednesday evening, with the national champion being crowned.

Our men’s college golf gurus unveil their brackets, including their picks for the national champion:

• • •

Brentley Romine

QUARTERFINALS

Oklahoma State over Texas A&M

Oklahoma over Auburn

Alabama over Texas Tech

Texas over Duke

SEMIFINALS

Oklahoma State over Oklahoma

Alabama over Texas

FINAL

Oklahoma State over Alabama

Lance Ringler

QUARTERFINALS

Oklahoma State over Texas A&M

Oklahoma over Auburn

Alabama over Texas Tech

Duke over Texas

SEMIFINALS

Oklahoma over Oklahoma State

Duke over Alabama

FINAL

Oklahoma over Duke

Kevin Casey

QUARTERFINALS

Texas A&M over Oklahoma State

Oklahoma over Auburn

Alabama over Texas Tech

Texas over Duke

SEMIFINALS

Texas A&M over Oklahoma

Texas over Alabama

FINAL

Texas A&M over Texas