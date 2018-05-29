TaylorMade MySpider personalized putter program

One of the most popular putters on the PGA Tour was first created because Jason Day wanted a personalized club that fit his stroke and sense of style. The first Spider Tour Red putter was pieced together using parts taken from several different putters almost three years ago, and Day used it to become the first golfer to end at PGA Tour season with a strokes gained average over 1.0.

TaylorMade released red and black versions of that putter about two years ago and has since made silver, white and blended-color versions of the club. Now you can create your own Spider putter by going to TaylorMadeGolf.com and using the MySpider program.

With three different hosel options (L-neck, short slant and double bend), four sightline options (a T, a single dot, a single line or no sightline at all) and the ability to select from eight different colors for the head, wings and face insert, the MySpider program lets you create a putter that will truly be an expression of your taste. You can also customize the shaft and the grip.

Like the standard Spider Tour putter, the MySpider putters will have the unique PureRoll insert that features grooves that point downward at a 45-degree angle so they can get a better grip on the ball and start it rolling more quickly.

Each MySpider putter will cost $360 and will be shipped directly from the factory to consumers in about 21 days.