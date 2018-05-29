Tiger Woods visits Shinnecock Hills on Memorial Day, a far cry from 2017

Tiger Woods spend Memorial Day checking out the host course of the U.S. Open later this month.

Woods visited Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y., and offered his thoughts and tributes to those who were lost in service.

Here today at Shinnecock, and grateful every day to the men & women who sacrificed their lives to give us our freedom and allow us to do what we love. pic.twitter.com/Kmkar1zDAj — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 29, 2018

Woods will be playing this week at Murifield Village in the Memorial Tournament, hosted by Jack Nicklaus.

The Tweet also offered a reminder to all of how far Woods has progressed since his DUI arrest on Memorial Day in 2017. Since his return to the PGA Tour in 2018 following his fourth back surgery, Woods has played in eight PGA Tour events and finished 12th or higher four times.

This will be his first U.S. Open since 2015, when he missed the cut at Chambers Bay. He played in the 2004 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills and finished T-17.

But the course has undergone extensive renovation in preparation for the Open this year. And will be longer than ever. It played at 6,996 yards and par-70 in 2004 but is expected check in at 7,445 yards and par-70 this time.