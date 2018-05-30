Callaway Rogue Pro Black irons

As more golfers are showing an affinity for all-black clubs, Callaway has just announced that it will be making Rogue Pro Black irons available starting June 8 through custom order.

Functionally, the new Rogue Pro Black irons are identical to the original Rogue Pro irons that were released in January, but the Black edition clubs come standard with limited edition black True Temper XP 105 shafts and black Lamkin Z5 grips.

The Rogue Pro irons are created by joining two pieces, a cup face and the body. The hitting area of the cup face is extremely thin and it is attached to the body behind the seam where the leading edge and the topline curl back, which, according to Callaway, helps to broaden the sweetspot and allow the face to flex more efficiently at impact. As a result, golfers should expect to center-hit distance across a wider area of the face, so mis-hits will fly nearly as far as well-struck shots.

To enhance the sound and feel, Callaway filled the empty chamber between the cup face and the chassis with urethane microspheres. The material absorbs vibrations without restricting the movement of the face.

Rogue Pro Black irons will be available 5-iron through pitching wedge for $825 and 4-iron through attack wedge for $1,099.