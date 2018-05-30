Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Memorial Tournament

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Memorial Tournament? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Tiger Woods. Yes, I know I don’t have him ranked first in my rankings, but that’s because he’s not the safest bet to win. However, my gut is telling me he’s got a great chance this week. He’s won five Memorial titles. Plus, I correctly picked the NCAA final this year between Oklahoma State and Alabama. Feeling lucky.
- Also like: Justin Thomas and Emiliano Grillo. There’s no better player in the game right now than JT. Plus, he’ll be feeling extra motivated if his Tide beat the Cowboys on Wednesday in Oklahoma. Grillo has had a nice season so far and statistically checks all the boxes this week, both tee to green and on the greens.
- Sleeper: Ollie Schniederjans. He hasn’t missed a 36-hole cut since Genesis, but he also hasn’t contended, either. I have a feeling that changes this week.
- DraftKings bargain: Like Schniederjans at $6,900, but also check out Will Zalatoris ($6,500). One of the cheapest players in the field and showed what he can do earlier this season at Pebble Beach. Great combination of iron play and putting.
- Fade: Aaron Wise. Yes, he won two weeks ago. But he also missed the cut last week.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Rory McIlroy. Well not his best weekend at Wentworth, but McIlroy looked so, so good over the first 36 holes. He has a strong record at Muirfield, too, with his most recent performance there being a T-4 in 2016.
- Also like: Rickie Fowler and Marc Leishman. Fowler has had a pair of runner-up finishes at Memorial and finished top 15 at Colonial. Leishman had a strong runner-up recently at the Nelson and his recent record at Memorial is strong.
- Sleeper: Keith Mitchell. He’s coming off a third at the Nelson and has not been afraid to go low of late. His last three opening rounds have been 67 or better. Mitchell is showing a lot of firepower coming in.
- DraftKings bargain: Jason Kokrak ($7,000). His record at Memorial was, uhh, not great until a solid T-35 last year. He’s playing sneaky solid of late with three top 50s in his last four starts. That’s a pretty good option at this price.
- Fade: Henrik Stenson. He hasn’t had a top 40 here yet. Don’t like a guy on a course where he doesn’t appear comfortable.
Comments