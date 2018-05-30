The Forecaddie: Weekend ratings raise more scheduling questions

Make no mistake, viewing options are a wonderful problem to have, but The Forecaddie distinctly remembers the PGA Tour, PGA of America and LPGA Tour all touting great benefits of their kumbaya partnership status.

So why is it that the three organizations all staged final rounds Sunday against each other. The Fort Worth Invitational ran on CBS, the Senior PGA Championship on NBC and the Volvik Championship on Golf Channel.

Even worse, this was Memorial Day weekend when some daytime Monday sports programming might be welcomed after the weekend’s NBA games and Indianapolis 500.

Needless to say, ratings reflected the range of viewing options.

Overnights for Justin Rose’s runaway Colonial win (1.45) ranked the lowest since 2010’s 1.0. The Senior PGA, the most likely of candidates to finish on Memorial Day Monday with no Champions event this week, earned a 0.4 on NBC before handing off to Golf Channel for the finish. That’s barely a better rating than an hour-long special on the Nicklaus family drew for CBS from 2-3 p.m. ET (0.4).

The LPGA benefited from that spillover and drew a .17. But news and highlights of Minjee Lee’s win were lost in a whirlwind sports day.

The Man Out Front wonders if a Saturday finish might have been better for garnering interest while allowing players to get a head start on the U.S. Women’s Open.

Mostly, TMOF can’t comprehend why these tours want to crown winners in the same time windows on some of the biggest sports viewing days of the year.

Meanwhile, the NCAA — not exactly the most perfect organization in sports — has shrewdly positioned its golf championships to compete against … no other golf tournaments.