Justin Thomas creatively reminds Rickie Fowler who he's rooting for in NCAA final

DUBLIN, Ohio – Rickie Fowler was playing in the group behind Justin Thomas during the Memorial Tournament pro-am Wednesday at Muirfield Village.

On two occasions, Fowler hit his drive close enough to Thomas that Thomas walked back, took out his black Sharpie and wrote a message on Fowler’s golf ball.

Roll Tide Roll.

Alabama will face Oklahoma State in the final match of the NCAA Championship Wednesday at Karsten Creek. It will be a matchup between the Tide, winners of two NCAA titles in the last five years, and the host and top-ranked Cowboys, who are searching for an 11th NCAA crown.

Thomas played two seasons at Alabama and was part of the Tide’s 2013 national-championship squad. Fowler turned pro in 2009 after two seasons at Oklahoma State and helped produce a docuseries that covered this season’s Cowboys squad.

“I’m really excited to watch it,” Thomas said. “They’re two unbelievable teams, there’s going to be so many people out there, in all reality it is going to be a tough atmosphere for us to play in, but them as well. They have a lot of pressure on them playing in front of a lot of fans and hopefully it will be a good day, but the Tide comes out on top.”

Man I just love @RickieFowler’s new way of marking his ball! Of all days too 😉😉 Rolllllllll Tide! #gameday pic.twitter.com/nz8YbPcTiE — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) May 30, 2018

Aside from the ball messages, Thomas said he and Fowler haven’t done much trash-talking.

“He’s very, very into Oklahoma State. He loves Oklahoma State, but he’s probably not as crazy of a fan as I am,” Thomas said. “I probably live and die with it a lot more. I don’t know why. I don’t know if that’s a bad thing or not. I mean, like I said, it’s not that he doesn’t care, I mean he’ll be very into it and he’ll watch it all, but if Alabama doesn’t get it done today — like the girls, when they lost I was so upset the rest of the day.”

So it’s safe to say Thomas wont be watching it with Fowler?

“I have no desire to watch it with anybody but an Alabama fan,” Thomas said.