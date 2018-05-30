Live blog: Oklahoma State in command early in NCAA final

STILLWATER, Okla. – A national champion will be decided on Wednesday at Karsten Creek Golf Club.

The final at the NCAA Championship takes place Wednesday in Stillwater, Okla. That means by day’s end, we will have our 2018 national champion. Will it be host and top-ranked Oklahoma State taking home the hardware? Or will Alabama earn its third national title since 2013?

We will keep track of all the action with our live blog below! Follow along…

How to follow the action:

TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 4-8 p.m.

Golf Channel, 4-8 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: All coverage

NCAA Championship tracker

MATCH SCORES

Final

Oklahoma State (1) leads Alabama (6), 3-0-2

Viktor Hovland (Oklahoma State) vs. Lee Hodges (Alabama): Hovland, 3 up thru 10

Matthew Wolff (Oklahoma State) vs. Davis Riley (Alabama): Wolff, 3 up thru 8

Kristoffer Ventura (Oklahoma State) vs. Wilson Furr (Alabama): All Square thru 8

Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State) vs. Davis Shore (Alabama): All Square thru 6

Zach Bauchou (Oklahoma State) vs. Jonathan Hardee (Alabama), Bauchou 5 up thru 7

(seed in parentheses)

A national title is on the line Wednesday. How do you keep loose at pressure-packed #NCAAGolf? One team last week went the water-gun route… https://t.co/s8BXQ4gkSA pic.twitter.com/gV8odpblIz — Golfweek (@golfweek) May 30, 2018

