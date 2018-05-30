PGA Tour coming to Detroit beginning in June 2019

The PGA Tour will be making a stop in Motor City starting in June 2019.

Quicken Loans and the Tour Wednesday announced a long-term agreement to create a new tournament in Detroit.

“We will be working with the PGA Tour to make the Detroit stop one of the most exciting and engaging events on the professional golf calendar,” said Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner.

“Quicken Loans has been a tremendous PGA Tour partner for several years now, making an impact through the innovative spirit and community-first mindset the organization and its leaders bring to every endeavor,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan.

PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler is a brand ambassador for Quicken’s Rocket Mortgage.

The Detroit Golf Club (DGC) and its Donald-Ross designed course is expected to serve as the host venue.

“The PGA TOUR stop in Detroit is the latest major announcement confirming Detroit is well on its way to becoming one of our country’s premier entertainment destinations,” Farner added. “There is an undeniable energy in the city that we are eager to showcase.”

Quicken Loans is Detroit’s largest employer with more than 17,000 employees working in the city’s downtown urban core.

Quicken Loans will also retain title sponsorship of the Quicken Loans National taking place at TPC Potomac in the Washington, D.C., area in 2018.