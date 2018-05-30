There were enough “Omaha” shouts Wednesday at Muirfield Village that The Forecaddie had to make sure he wasn’t at the College World Series. Not that is was surprising with NFL legend Peyton Manning playing alongside Tiger Woods in the Memorial Tournament’s premier pro-am group.

When catching up with the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos great, The Man Out Front brought up another famous pre-snap phrase of Manning’s.

Tiger! Tiger!

Yes, back when Manning was with the Colts, the team used Tiger Woods’ first name to designate that the snap count would be on ‘1’ out of the no-huddle offense. It was a reference to Woods being the No. 1 golfer in the world.

“Teams would use R- and L- words, meaning a play to the right or a play to the left. We used “Tiger,” Manning told TMOF. “I think other teams thought it meant something else. People couldn’t figure it out because no one could figure out what we were saying. We’d say it a lot.”

But wait, there’s more.

“For so many years, Tiger was on ‘1’ and Phil was on ‘2,’” Manning continued. “Tiger always liked that. He could hear it. He’d asked me, ‘Is Tiger still on 1?’ He really liked the fact that Phil was on ‘2.’”

Classic Peyton.