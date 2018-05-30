Tiger Woods switches to TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges

On the eve of the 2018 Memorial Tournament and just two weeks before the start of the U.S. Open, Tiger Woods announced on Instagram Wednesday morning that he plans to start using TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges.

The Milled Grind wedges were released last season and are being used by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Justin Rose and other TaylorMade staff players.

The tiny lines that cover the sole and parts of the back of each wedge are made by a milling tool passing back and forth across the club and shaves tiny threads of 8620 carbon steel off until the final shape is achieved. By milling the wedges this way, TaylorMade claims that it can get more consistency from club to club because there is no hand grinding needed to achieve the final shape of the sole.

Woods’ announcement that he will start using TaylorMade wedges means that he will be playing 13 TaylorMade clubs, along with his Scotty Cameron putter and Bridgestone Tour B XS ball.

After using TaylorMade woods at the 2016 Hero World Challenge, Woods signed an endorsement contract with TaylorMade in January, 2017. Tiger continued to use Nike irons and wedges 30 days ago he announced that he was switching to a new iron designed for him by TaylorMade.

Woods is scheduled to tee off on Thursday at 8:26 a.m. with Justin Rose and Jason Dufner.