Twins Leona, Lisa Maguire will make LPGA debut at ShopRite Classic

The Maguire twins have been in lockstep throughout their golf careers and their professional debuts will be no exception. The ShopRite LPGA Classic has announced that Leona and Lisa Maguire will make their first LPGA starts as professionals together next week in Galloway, N.J. The recent Duke grads from Cavan, Ireland, recently wrapped up their collegiate careers at the NCAA Championship in Stillwater, Okla., where the Blue Devils fell in the quarterfinals.

“We are extremely proud to offer Leona and Lisa their first starts as LPGA professionals,” Tim Erensen, Executive Director of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, stated in a release. “The golf world has eagerly anticipated their professional debut for a number of years and we’re excited that they will launch their careers in front of the tremendous golf fans of South Jersey.”

Leona Maguire, a two-time WGCA and ANNIKA National Player of the Year, won 10 times at Duke and owns the record for the most consecutive weeks atop the Women’s Amateur Golf Ranking at 131.

Lisa Maguire rose as high as 35th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and is a winner of the Great Britain and Ireland Women’s Order of Merit. She is a two-time member of the European Junior Solheim Cup team, played on the Curtis Cup squad in 2010, and was the 2011 European Ladies Amateur and Spanish Ladies Amateur champion.

The ShopRite boasts an impressive list of LPGA stars who have launched their careers at the Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, including Paula Creamer, Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson.