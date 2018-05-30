SHOAL CREEK, Ala. – USGA officials have announced their intentions to play the ball as it lies at the U.S. Women’s Open this week at Shoal Creek.

This ruling comes in spite of the deluge delivered by Subtropical Depression Alberto.

“Honestly, I would think that they would have to play the ball up,” said Lexi. Thompson Tuesday. “I played it yesterday and it was pretty wet in some spots and some of the fairways are a little bare in some spots. So, I think it will be a little unfair if they don’t, but, you never know. I mean if they don’t, everybody has to play it down and it is what it is but it’s their choice.”

Not one time in the history of the organization has a USGA championship implemented a lift, clean and place policy.

Two-time U.S. Women’s Open champion Inbee Park, meanwhile, called it the wettest conditions she has ever seen at this event.

“Our intention is to rely on our considerable experience,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director. “We played 72 of these U.S. Women’s Opens, in fact, 117 U.S. Open Championships playing the ball as the lies, finishing the competition and so it’s our intention to do that this week as well.”

For a second consecutive day, the course remains closed Wednesday to practice rounds, this time due to lightning in the area. An additional 1.36 inches of rain has fallen since 7 p.m. Tuesday night. That’s in addition to the 2.41 inches that fell earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, officials opened the practice facilities at 2:30 p.m. but kept the course closed to play after Alberto wreaked havoc on the area.

Many players got in a full round on Monday, though they played through several holes in the rain. Players reported plenty of mud balls on Monday and are worried about that going forward as well as turf conditions. A tough winter and spring presented challenges to the maintenance staff even before Alberto arrived.