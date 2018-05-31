2018 Memorial Tournament: Round 2 tee times, pairings, TV info

Round 2 of the PGA Tour Memorial Tournament at Jack’s Place begins Friday with several players grouped in and near the lead.

The Murifield Village course played soft in Round 1, thanks to the rain left by Tropical Storm Alberto earlier in the week. Things dried out during the day Thursday.

Tiger Woods, who is in one of the featured groupings in the afternoon Friday, rallied in Round 1 Thursday morning to shoot a par-72. He is a five-time winner at Memorial, but hasn’t played here since 2015.

Woods is paired with Justin Rose and defending champion Jason Dufner. They go off from the 1st tee at 1:16 p.m. Friday. No. 1 Justin Thomas, Masters champion Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler begin their play off the same tee at 1:05 p.m.

Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy headline the morning groupings, beginning at 8:15 a.m. Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth follow off the 10th tee at 8:26 a.m.

Muirfield Village Golf Club runs 7,392 yards at par 72 this week.

Round 2 Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

7:20 a.m. — Danny Lee, Rory Sabbatini, Brandon Harkins

7:31 a.m. — John Senden, Bud Cauley, Ollie Schniederjan

7:42 a.m. — Alex Cejka, Robert Streb, John Huh

7:53 a.m. — Ryan Armour, Sangmoon Bae, Vijay Singh

8:04 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Jonas Blixt, Charl Schwartzel

8:15 a.m. — Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau

8:26 a.m. — Kevin Chappell, Zach Johnson, Charles Howell III

8:37 a.m. — Aaron Wise, Billy Horschel, Satoshi Kodaira

8:48 a.m. — J.B. Holmes, Keegan Bradley, Sean O’Hair

8:59 a.m. — Yusaku Miyazato, Julian Suri, Harry Ellis

12:10 p.m. — Chesson Hadley, Luke List, Martin Piller

12:21 p.m. — Sung Kang, Whee Kim, Kevin Tway

12:32 p.m. – Kevin Streelman, Jamie Lovemark, Anirban Lahiri

12:43 p.m. — Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Stuard

12:54 p.m. — Gary Woodland, Pat Perez, Stewart Cink

* 1:05 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler

* 1:16 p.m. — Justin Rose, Jason Dufner, Tiger Woods

1:27 p.m. — Marc Leishman, Matt Kuchar, Louis Oosthuizen

1:38 p.m. — Andrew Landry, Brice Garnett, Bryson DeChambeau

1:49 p.m. — Cameron Davis, Joaquin Niemann, Sam Burns

No. 10 Tee

7:20 a.m. — Scott Brown, Daniel Summerhays, Keith Mitchell

7:31 a.m. — Carl Pettersson, Kevin Na, Kelly Kraft

7:42 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Jason Kokrak, Patrick Rodgers

7:53 a.m. — Wesley Bryan, James Hahn, Branden Grace

8:04 a.m. — Patton Kizzire, Hideki Matsuyama, Russel Knox

* 8:15 a.m. — Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson

* 8:26 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth

8:37 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Cameron Smith, Emiliano Grillo

8:48 a.m. — Ryan Moore, Charley Hoffman, K.J. Choi

8:59 a.m. — Trey Mullinax, Shubhankar Sharma, Andrew Dorn

12:10 p.m. — Martin Laird, Byeong Hun An, Tom Hoge

12:21 p.m. — J.J. Spaun, Peter Uihlein, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

12:32 p.m. –Bill Haas, Beau Hossler, Abraham Ancer

12:43 p.m. — Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Jim Furyk

12:54 p.m. — Ted Potter, Jr., Austin Cook, Grayson Murray

1:05 p.m. — Shane Lowry, David Lingmerth, Ernie Els

1:16 p.m. — Russell Henley, William McGirt, Brian Gay

1:27 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Kyle Stanley, Chris Kirk

1:38 p.m. — Rod Pampling, Nick Watney, Kenny Perry

1:49 p.m. — Yuta Ikeda, Will Zalatoris, Doc Redman

* – Featured Group

TV Info

Friday: Golf Channel, 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Saturday: Golf Channel: 12:30-2:45 p.m.; CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday: Golf Channel: Noon-2:15 p.m.; CBS: 2:30-6 p.m.