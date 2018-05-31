Beau Hossler knows winning: 'It's just a matter of doing it'

DUBLIN, Ohio – Earlier this week, the Memorial Tournament’s host, Jack Nicklaus, talked about learning how to win, whether it’s Tiger Woods learning how to do so again or young guys learning to do it for the first time.

“There’s a lot of those guys that really have beautiful golf swings and they’ve got good games and are learning how to play the game and they’re learning how to win,” Nicklaus said of the PGA Tour’s talented pool of young up-and-comers.

Beau Hossler might be considered one of those prospective stars, but as far as learning how to win?

“I know how to win,” Hossler said. “It’s just a matter of doing it.”

Hossler, 23, won at every previous level. He posted four victories in his career on the AJGA, junior golf’s premier circuit. In three years at Texas, he collected six individual titles, and his amateur victories include the prestigious Jones Cup. He qualified for three U.S. Opens as an amateur, as well, including tying for 29th – and leading during the second round – as a 17-year-old at Olympic Club in 2012.

And after making his pro debut in late 2016, he won in just his third mini-tour start, in an Adams Pro Golf Tour event.

“Just because you know how to win doesn’t mean you’re going to win every time or close out every tournament,” Hossler said. “But the reality is I feel comfortable in those moments.”

Even though he’s yet to hoist a trophy at the biggest levels, Hossler knows it’s only a matter of time. Maybe even this week at Jack’s Place, Muirfield Village, where Hossler opened with a 6-under 66 Thursday.

“It’s nice to get off to a good start and I have done that a fair amount of times this year,” Hossler said.

Hossler ranks 11th on Tour in first-round scoring average at 69.25. He also has a 69.95 second-round average. In 21 first rounds that he’s played this season, Hossler has broken par in 18 of them, including Thursday where he made seven birdies, missed just two greens and gained 3.382 shots on the greens.

Finishing off tournaments has been harder for Hossler, as he holds a 72.18 average in 17 final rounds. Hossler has shot under par just six times in those rounds.

Though he has played eight straight Sundays, shooting under par in four of them, including at the Houston Open, where he lost in a playoff to Ian Poulter.

“I played great on the weekend in Houston, pretty much flawless, really,” Hossler said. “I have tons of confidence from closing out tournaments from junior and amateur golf and college golf. It’s not a concern of mine. Obviously I noticed a trend, but at the same time I think I’m on the right track and I’ve just got to stick with what I’m doing.”