USA Today Sports

Full list of team match-play records at NCAA Championship

Tracy Wilcox/Golfweek

Men

STILLWATER, Okla. – The 10th year of match at the NCAA Division I Men’s Championship concluded this week at Karsten Creek.

With a victory Wednesday over Alabama and a 3-0 record this week, Oklahoma State now has an 8-5 all-time win-loss record in match play. Alabama has the most head-to-head wins with 10, and is second in winning percentage (.833). Each time Alabama has made it to the bracket portion of the championship, the Crimson Tide have played in the finals. They won it all twice in 2013 and 2014 and lost in the final match in 2012 and 2018.

Winning back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011, Augusta still has a perfect record at 6-0.

The Cowboys have now tied Illinois for the most appearances in match play with six. The Illini’s streak of five consecutive trips to match play was snapped this year. Oklahoma, which lost in the opening round, now has the longest active streak into the top eight with three.

Here’s a look at the records for each team that has played in match play since the format was adopted in 2009:

School Appearances    Won    Lost    Pct       Championships
Augusta 2 6 0 1 2010, 2011
Alabama 4 10 2 0.833 2013, 2014
Texas A&M 2 3 1 0.75 2009
Oregon 4 7 3 0.7 2016
LSU 3 4 2 0.667 2015
Arkansas 1 2 1 0.667
Oklahoma State 6 8 5 0.615 2018
Oklahoma 3 3 2 0.6 2017
Georgia 3 4 3 0.571
Texas 5 5 4 0.556 2012
California 2 2 2 0.5
Duke 2 2 2 0.5
Florida State 1 1 1 0.5
Michigan 1 1 1 0.5
Auburn 1 1 1 0.5
Illinois 6 5 6 0.455
USC 4 3 4 0.429
Stanford 2 1 2 0.333
Vanderbilt 3 1 3 0.25
Georgia Tech 4 1 4 0.2
UCLA 4 0 4 0
Washington 3 0 3 0
Arizona State 2 0 2 0
UNLV 2 0 2 0
Kent State 1 0 1 0
New Mexico 1 0 1 0
Ohio State 1 0 1 0
San Diego State 1 0 1 0
SMU 1 0 1 0
Texas Tech 2 0 2 0
South Florida 1 0 1 0
South Carolina 1 0 1 0
Baylor 1 0 1 0

