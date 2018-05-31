Suzy Whaley earns PGA Master Professional designation

PGA Vice President Suzy Whaley has earned the PGA Master Professional designation, the PGA of America’s highest educational achievement.

Whaley is the ninth woman to receive the honor. Hers came via a PGA Master Professional certification in Player Development. She joins PGA Past Presidents Roger Warren, Ken Lindsay and J.R. Carpenter as a PGA Officer who has earned the title of PGA Master Professional.

Whaley—the first woman ever elected to serve as a PGA Officer—is the PGA Director of Instruction at Suzy Whaley Golf in Cromwell, Connecticut. After serving two years as PGA Secretary, Whaley became the Association’s Vice President at the PGA Annual Meeting in November 2016.

“This is one of the great honors of my career, to reach the pinnacle of educational achievement from the PGA of America,” said Whaley, who is the 370th PGA Member overall to achieve Master Professional status. “I truly hope to inspire and mentor other PGA Members in their pursuit of the PGA Master Professional designation, which represents a depth of knowledge and passion for the game and business of golf.”

The PGA Master Professional Program (MPP) was established in 1969 to recognize PGA Members who have made a significant effort to improve as golf professionals and maintain the highest degree of excellence for themselves and their operations. As part of its Member education curriculum, the PGA MPP 2.0 program was designed to ensure that PGA Professionals are prepared to meet the growing demands of the current marketplace. To be eligible, the PGA Master Professional Program requires a minimum of eight years of PGA Membership.