Jordan Spieth frustrated by fans with cell phones at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio – Jordan Spieth isn’t #LivingUnderPar so far at the Memorial Tournament.

Spieth saw a 2-under start through five holes derailed because of double bogeys at Nos. 6 and 8, and made the turn Thursday at Muirfield Village in 2-over 38.

But that wasn’t even the worst part.

After hitting his tee shot well long and left at the par-3 eighth, Spieth took relief from a cart path. As he prepared to hit his shot, Spieth turned to the crowd and asked them to put their phones away.

“If everybody could do me a huge favor and not video this shot,” Spieth said. “Thank you. Sometimes it’s cool to actually watch. Please, no phones. Can’t have any going off in this shot.”

The PGA Tour now allows fans to take photos and videos during tournament rounds, as long as they have their phones on silent. And while Spieth was simply asking and some fans did laugh, his tone and body language rubbed many the wrong way on social media.

Spieth ended up hitting his second shot short, and then couldn’t get up-and-down with his third.

More on this situation once Spieth finishes his round…