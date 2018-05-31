Lucas Glover shoots 67 in return to competition at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio – Lucas Glover was back on the golf course competing in a PGA Tour event Thursday at the Memorial Tournament.

All Tour events are tough to get mentally prepared for, Glover said, but after the May 13 arrest of his wife, Krista, on charges of domestic battery and resisting arrest without violence, the last two weeks surely haven’t been easy for Glover and his family.

“I’m going to stay away from that stuff,” Glover said Thursday. “I made some statements the last couple weeks. I’m just going to have to refer to that stuff and I would prefer to talk about today, if that’s okay?”

Glover had previously asked for privacy concerning the matter, but after shooting 5-under 67 with six birdies, it was tough to avoid the question of how, despite recent events, he managed to get himself to T-5 on the first-round leaderboard at Muirfield Village.

“It’s another round, really,” Glover said. “I mean, it’s nothing different. I’ve played here a bunch, I’ve played a lot of golf, and just wanted to play well and have a good attitude. That was the mindset today.”

Glover said he didn’t practice much in the two weeks since missing the secondary cut at the Players Championship. It rained 13 of 14 days in Jupiter, Fla., where Glover lives with his wife and two children, and he said the line of Tour players waiting to use The Bear’s Club’s indoor practice facility was long.

“So I got done what I could and I got here with a good mindset and a good swing thought and carried it into the day well,” Glover said.

Krista Glover, 36, was arrested in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., the day after Glover missed the secondary cut Saturday at the Players Championship. According to the St. Johns Country Sheriff’s Office report, Krista Glover “forcefully attacked” Glover’s mother, Hershey Hendley, on that Saturday evening and spent the night in the St. Johns County Jail.

She was released on $2,500 bond and has since pleaded not guilty to both charges. A pre-trial hearing is set for June 22.