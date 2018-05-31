Nelly Korda overcomes stubborn intestinal virus on road to U.S. Women's Open

SHOAL CREEK, Ala. – Jessica Korda’s major jaw surgery has been well-chronicled, and for good reason, but younger sister Nelly has been quietly battling her own health issues this season. Nelly, 19, began experiencing stomach issues on Friday, Jan. 26, at the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic.

In Singapore, where Nelly tied for second in March, she was particularly low on energy after eating only white bread for breakfast, lunch and dinner. At the event in San Francisco last month, she cramped up so badly she could barely walk, and withdrew from the pro-am.

“I wanted to get an IV drip,” said Nelly, who is competing in her fourth U.S. Women’s Open this week.

When she flew home to Florida, her mother Regina took her to a specialist in Sarasota who ran some tests and diagnosed her with Clostridium difficile, more commonly known as “C. diff.” The bacterium is typically found in hospitals or long-term care facilities, but Nelly believes she picked it up at a restaurant in the Bahamas.

“It’s very aggressive and it’s very difficult to get rid of,” said her father, Petr. “It can come back at any time.”

As if that weren’t enough, she also picked up an astrovirus.

The doctor put Nelly on an intense, 10-day antibiotic treatment. She has finally regained energy and can now enjoy a normal diet.

“I’m really grateful the doctor found out what was wrong,” said Nelly, who opened with a 2-under 70 at soggy Shoal Creek and trails a trio of players at 5-under 67.