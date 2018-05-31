Oklahoma State coach honors late Golfweek writer Ron Balicki after NCAA title

STILLWATER, Okla. – In the aftermath of his Cowboys winning the 2018 NCAA Championship, Oklahoma State head coach Alan Bratton couldn’t help but think of 2014.

No, not because of the team’s loss in the final that time. It’s due to the fact it was the year that longtime Golfweek writer Ron Balicki passed away.

Balicki is being honored this week posthumously with the Memorial Golf Journalism Award, which was created to honor and pay tribute to golf journalists.

The college and amateur games owe a huge thank you to Balicki. He covered the college and amateur golf beats for Golfweek for over 30 years, and the senior writer was once described as “a beacon of radiant light who shone on college and amateur golf for 30 years.”

His contributions have never been forgotten. To this day.

Bratton proved that with these touching remarks about Balicki in the Cowboys’ press conference after winning the NCAA Championship:

Major respect to @OSUCowboyGolf's Alan Bratton here for these touching tributes to @golfweek's own Ron Balicki and @Golfstat's Mark Laesch. Beautiful words, @OSUBratton. pic.twitter.com/dDOGkBbJfq — Golfweek Colleges (@collegegolf) May 31, 2018

Well said, Coach. Ron Balicki’s legacy forever lives on.