Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods shot-by-shot Round 1 at Memorial Tournament

Tiger Woods is back in action at the Memorial Tournament for his final start ahead of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock.

We’ll be following his opening round shot-by-shot as he looks to win this event for the sixth time at Muirfield Village.

Back with updates as soon as Woods gets going for his 8:26 a.m. tee time alongside Jason Dufner and Justin Rose.

Hole No. 12: Par 3, 177 yards

OFF THE TEE: Oh yeah. Just a nice, easy short iron for Woods there and he sticks it pin high to about 15 feet. Has a chance to make up for that bogey at 11 in a hurry.

Hole No. 11: Par 5, 571 yards

OFF THE TEE: Iron off the tee for Tiger and he misses left again, this time in the rough. So 0/2 FIR isn’t the way he wanted to start, and a good birdie opportunity now becomes a tough par given where his tee shot ended up. Thick rough and no look anywhere close to the green.

SECOND SHOT: Just a simple punch-out here, didn’t really have a chance to do anything else. PGA Tour Live also having a few issues this morning, feed was interrupted for Tiger’s tee shot on 11.

APPROACH SHOT: About 260 to the hole and 240 to the center of the green, Woods comes up short and possibly in the water hazard? Can’t tell yet but either way this is not the start Tiger wanted.

AROUND THE GREEN: Looks like Tiger did end up in the hazard and will have to drop. He ended up chipping it close from 50 yards out and will have maybe 3-4 feet for bogey.

ON THE GREEN: Alright, Tiger drains his bogey putt and we’re on to No. 12. Tough start but that could have been worse after such a costly miss off the opening tee.

TIGER ON THE DAY: +1 thru 2 (T-39)

Hole No. 10: Par 4, 466 yards

OFF THE TEE: Tiger pulls 3-wood and misses left off the first tee. He’s in a fairway bunker about 160 yards out. Swing didn’t look too bad. Going with the white-on-gray look today in Dublin, Ohio, where it sounds like rain is in the forecast.

APPROACH SHOT: Excellent stuff. Good angle on PGA Tour live showed how tricky the shot from the bunker was, with the ball way below the lip, and Woods got it up and over to the center of the green from 160 out. He’s looking at 42 feet for birdie.

ON THE GREEN: Great lag put from 42 feet, put it on a good line and left it just a hair short. He’ll tap in for a good opening par with a par-5 on deck.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (T-13)