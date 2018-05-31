What Tiger Woods said after opening-round 72 at the Memorial Tournament

Tiger Woods shot an extremely eventful even-par 72 Thursday in Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

Woods made double bogey on his sixth hole of the day and another bogey on the following hole, plummeting to 4 over through seven. He carded 39 on an ugly front nine but bounced back with a 3-under 33 on his back nine.

Woods, who began his round at No. 10, carded three consecutive birdies at holes No. 5-7 to get back to even par on the day. He finished strong with a par at nine, getting up and down from 60 feet having laid up out of the rough after an errant tee shot.

Here’s what Woods had to say about the up-and-down round.

On fighting back after starting 4 over through 7 …

“I fought back and I didn’t really have much starting out. Didn’t really feel my swing very well and consequently I hit it both ways, mainly left. I wasn’t rotating very well. Kind of made a few tweaks, a few changes, made a couple birdies, made a couple putts and lo and behold I finished at even par, which I know it’s a long way back, but at least I’ve got a fighting chance.”

On changes he made mid-round …

“I wasn’t rotating very well today, back was tight, and just it is what it is some days. And I made a few tweaks in my swing, my setup, and lo and behold I was able to make some good swings on the back nine, well, my back nine, and turned the whole thing around.”

On whether or not his back loosened up throughout the round …

“It didn’t. It didn’t, no. I have days like that. My back is fused. I’m going to have days where it’s just tight. Unfortunately today was one of those days and that’s all right. I don’t have any pain, thank God. It’s just tight. So, no biggy.”

On turning things around during play …

“I just have days like that. It’s aging and it’s surgeries. It is what it is. Just got to make the adjustments. I’m able to make them now. Beginning of the year, I wasn’t able to make them, because I didn’t really know what to do yet. But now you see me making these adjustments on the fly. One of the biggest adjustments I’ve been alluding to is going from L.A. to Honda, making those adjustments on the fly. I turned a season around with that.”