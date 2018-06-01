Brittany Lincicome to compete in PGA Tour event on sponsor exemption

Brittany Lincicome will join the likes of Annika Sorenstam and Michelle Wie by competing in a PGA Tour event. As Golf Digest first reported and Golfweek has confirmed, Lincicome has plans to tee it up at the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship July 19-22 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., on a sponsor exemption.

Lincicome, one the longest players on the LPGA, has eight LPGA titles to her credit, including two majors. She has won the past two editions of the Pure-Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic. Lincicome is one of several LPGA players sponsored by Pure-Silk. Barbasol and Pure-Silk have the same parent company, Perio Inc.

Last week marked the 15th anniversary of Sorenstam’s defining moment at the 2003 Colonial. It was an unforgettable week for Sorenstam that catapulted her into another level of fame. Sorenstam became the first woman to compete on the PGA Tour since Babe Zaharias in 1945.

Later that year, Suzy Whaley followed suit at the 2003 Greater Hartford Open. Whaley became the first woman to qualify for a men’s pro tour event by winning the Connecticut PGA Championship.

Michelle Wie has the most experience playing on the PGA Tour. In her eight PGA Tour starts, she missed the cut in seven and withdrew from one. Her best finish came at the 2004 Sony Open, when she missed the weekend by a shot.