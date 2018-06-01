Brooke Henderson withdraws from U.S. Women's Open for personal reasons

SHOAL CREEK Ala. – Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from the U.S. Women’s Open for personal reasons. The 20-year-old opened with a 1-over 73 at Shoal Creek but abruptly headed home to Smiths Falls, Ontario, to be with family.

Henderson, the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, was competing in her sixth U.S. Women’s Open and ended Day 1 in a tie for 44th. Her best finish, a tie for fifth, came in 2015. This marks the first time she has withdrawn from a tour event.

Henderson won the LOTTE Championship in April and finished runner-up at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.