Chris Kirk tops tee shot, makes brilliant par to survive Memorial cut

Many average golfers have been where Chris Kirk was after his tee shot Friday at Muirfield Village’s par-4 ninth.

What he did after, though … they can’t relate.

Kirk came to the hole (his last of the second round at Memorial) right on the cutline at Even par. He needed a par to make the weekend, anything worse and he would be sent packing.

The par 4 isn’t a particularly difficult hole at Murfield, so the odds looked in his favor. That is until Kirk topped his tee shot.

Chris Kirk just hit a stone cold, dead top off the 9th tee. It barely got off the tee box. I'm legitimately shook. pic.twitter.com/W8qoC26Cbr — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 1, 2018

It had to be a miserable moment for a guy who had fought after an opening 75 with a 3-under score through 17 holes on Friday. He’d even just made a birdie at the par-3 eighth to put himself inside the number to make the cut.

All seemed lost. Except, we’re talking about a four-time PGA Tour winner here.

Kirk was in the rough and 328 yards from the hole after the top and laid up from there. He actually laid up into the right intermediate but had 133 yards in for his third.

He hit a beauty from there to 10 feet, leaving him that par putt for an incredible save and a spot into the weekend. The clutch Kirk drained the putt.

It was truly a remarkable shift within a single hole.

And the man in question had some fun with it as well.

A few confessions to make. #1 this was about my 5th top (all with 3 wood) in @PGATOUR competition. #2 the 76 yards they gave me on shotlink was VERY generous. #morelike55 https://t.co/rcMGkALWES — Chris Kirk (@Chris_Kirk_) June 2, 2018

Huge props to Kirk for this remarkable turnaround (and his humor here).

Tiger Woods holed out for eagle on Friday, but could Kirk’s closing par be the most heroic moment of Round 2?

There’s certainly an argument in his favor.