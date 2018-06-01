Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 67 at Memorial

Tiger Woods missed some opportunities on the greens, but he still managed to fire a 5-under 67 in Friday’s second round of the Memorial Tournament.

It was very intriguing to watch. Here’s a look back at the key highlights from Tiger’s Friday…

Tiger gets lucky bounce on way to first birdie at No. 3

Tiger makes textbook up and down for birdie at No. 7

Tiger drains birdie putt at No. 9 to go out in 3-under 33

Tiger holes out for eagle at No. 11

Tiger goes 6 under for round with birdie at No. 15

