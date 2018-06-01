Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Live blog: 2018 Memorial Tournament, Round 2

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Live blog: 2018 Memorial Tournament, Round 2

PGA Tour

Live blog: 2018 Memorial Tournament, Round 2

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

  • TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 2:30-6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 12:30-2:45 p.m.; Sunday, 12-2:15 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.)
  • PGA TOUR RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 12-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.
  • PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 8:10 a.m.-6 p.m.

• • •

Memorial Tournament Tracker

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

, , , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home