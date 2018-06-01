Live blog: 2018 Memorial Tournament, Round 2

By: Kevin Casey | June 1, 2018 10:30 am

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 2:30-6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 12:30-2:45 p.m.; Sunday, 12-2:15 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 2:30-6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 12:30-2:45 p.m.; Sunday, 12-2:15 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 12-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, 12-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 8:10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Memorial Tournament Tracker

