Off Campus: 2018 NCAA Championship recap

Bruce Waterfield/OSU Athletics

On the latest episode of Off Campus, Golfweek’s Lance Ringler and former Golfweek scribe and current PGA Tour writer Sean Martin recap the 2018 NCAA Men’s Championship at Karsten Creek.

