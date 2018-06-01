Off Campus: 2018 NCAA Championship recap

On the latest episode of Off Campus, Golfweek’s Lance Ringler and former Golfweek scribe and current PGA Tour writer Sean Martin recap the 2018 NCAA Men’s Championship at Karsten Creek.
PGA Tour 4hr ago
Tee times, pairings, TV info: 2018 Memorial Tournament, Round 3
Here are the tee times and pairings for the third round of the 2018 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio. (Note: all (…)
PGA Tour 4hr ago
Chris Kirk tops tee shot, makes brilliant par to survive Memorial cut
Many average golfers have been where Chris Kirk was after his tee shot Friday at Muirfield Village’s par-4 ninth. What he did after, (…)
PGA Tour 4hr ago
Joaquin Niemann, Kyle Stanley share lead at Memorial
Here is a recap of Friday’s second round at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio: (…)
PGA Tour 5hr ago
What Tiger Woods said after second-round 67 at Memorial
Tiger Woods made a Friday charge at the Memorial Tournament, carding a 5-under 67. Woods missed a handful of short putts to squander an even (…)
PGA Tour 5hr ago
Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 67 at Memorial
Tiger Woods missed some opportunities on the greens, but he still managed to fire a 5-under 67 in Friday’s second round of the (…)
PGA Tour 5hr ago
Tiger Woods puts on ballstriking clinic, yet putter costs him at Memorial
DUBLIN, Ohio – Tiger Woods might be learning how to win, but on Friday at Muirfield Village, he was the one doing the teaching. Woods (…)
LPGA Tour 6hr ago
18-year-old amateur Linn Grant in contention at U.S. Women's Open
SHOAL CREEK, Ala. – The name Linn Grant might be an unfamiliar to American golf fans, but the 18-year-old Swede already owns a (…)
PGA Tour 7hr ago
Memorial serving as cure-all for some struggling golfers
DUBLIN, Ohio – There’s something in the air this week at Muirfield Village. And it’s more than just those white, fluffy cottonwood (…)
LPGA Tour 7hr ago
Sarah Jane Smith comes out of nowhere to take big lead at U.S. Women's Open
SHOAL CREEK, Ala. – The hardest part about caddying for your wife, for the Smiths at least, is making small talk. Sarah Jane and Duane (…)
PGA Tour 9hr ago
VIDEO: Tiger Woods holes out for incredible eagle at Memorial
Tiger Woods was already charging in Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament when he sent the crowd into a frenzy with a hole-out eagle at the (…)
