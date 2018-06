Tiger Woods is in position to make another weekend.

The 14-time major champion was 4 over through seven holes in the opening round of the Memorial Tournament but made five birdies in his final 11 holes to salvage an opening Even-par 72. Can he build on that Friday?

Whatever happens, we will follow his entire second round shot-by-shot below…

Pre-round

Tiger is on the course! Before his second round gets underway at 1:16 p.m. ET, here’s a look back at his opening day: