Tiger Woods fires 67 in promising but strange Friday at Memorial

Tiger Woods put on a clinic tee to green for much of Friday at Muirfield Village, firing a 5-under 67 in the second round of the Memorial Tournament.

The 42-year-old hit 14 of 18 greens, with two of those four misses involving balls that ended up on the fringe, as he jumped 23 spots to a tie for 24th. Woods is four off the clubhouse lead, and is currently six back of overall leader Kyle Stanley, who is still completing his second round.

Woods opened his day inauspiciously when he rammed a 33-footer some four feet by and missed that comebacker to come out with a three-putt bogey. At 1 over overall, he was outside the cutline at that point as well.

His putter would prove to be a bit of a buzzkill Friday, as Woods missed five putts inside 8 feet on the round. And yet, he still flourished.

The five-time winner here birdied Nos. 3, 5 and 7 after his opening bogey and then drained a 15-footer for birdie at the par-4 ninth to go out in 3-under 33.

His big moment of the day would arrive on the par-5 11th when, from 95 yards, he spun a wedge back into the cup for an electric eagle. He then hit the flag at the par-3 12th and had a 6-footer for birdie to move 6 under for the round.

It was then that play was suspended due to inclement weather. When play resumed just under 90 minutes later, Woods missed that putt and then lipped out a 5-footer for birdie at the next. He would drain a 13-footer for birdie from the fringe at the par-5 15th to move 6 under for the round.

A pulled 3-footer at the par-4 17th meant a late bogey to drop him back to 5 under.

Woods was 4 over seven holes into the tournament, which means he’s played his last 29 in 9 under. Heading into the weekend, he’s in a spot to secure his fifth top-12 finish in his last seven starts.